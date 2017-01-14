Virat Kohli Ready to Take 'Bulk of the Responsibility'

Virat Kohli. (Getty Images)
Pune: India's new limited-overs cricket captain Virat Kohli is ready to take the majority of the responsibility and expects previous incumbent Mahendra Singh Dhoni to play more freely now he is not the skipper anymore.
"I have to take bulk of the responsibility now. I know that," Kohli told reporters on the eve of India's first One-Day International (ODI) against England here on Saturday.
India are schedule to play play three ODIs and three T20s against England.
The Delhi lad asserted that he learnt the art of maintaining the right balance in the team from Dhoni.
"Dhoni has been so successful because he has learnt when to be offensive and when the team is in trouble to strike the right balance. That's one of his biggest strenghts and something I would like to understand," Kohli said.
Kolhi also said that the just-married Yuvraj Singh was brought back into the national squad in order to reduce the pressure on Dhoni in the middle order and strike a balance.
"If the top order doesn't fire you are left with MS alone and he is guiding the youngsters more often than not. Which is fine, if you have 15-20 games till a big tournament (begins)," Kohli said.
"You need to make sure the guys who have been picked are in good form.
"So, right now we don't have the time to nurture the one spot as much because we have a big tournament coming up straightaway, that's why Yuvi was brought into the team. We had discussed Rayudu as well, but he has been injured for a long time and didn't have game-time behind him. Yuvi has had a very good first-class season, so obviously he was into the team before anyone else," the right-hander added.
Kohli added that Ambati Rayudu had also been considered for this specific role, but the Hyderabad lad has been injured for a long time.
The India captain also revealed the team will use the three ODIs in order to prepare for the ICC Champions Trophy to be held in England later this year.
"We are taking these three games as knockout games in our own heads because we need to prepare for Champions Trophy and we need to be in the right kind of frame because the tournament is like that -- it is very competitive and very quick. So we need to be at our best from game one of the series," Kohli said.
"So, we are not taking these games as trial games. So these three games become all the more crucial. We are not going to be experimenting much with any things. We are going to find the right combinations from game one and then stick to it till the Champions Trophy."