Virat Kohli Returns to the Scene of His ODI Debut, Only This Time as Captain

Meaning
1. the person who has single-handedly helped a country dream.
2. the cricketer who has changed the face of batting in the modern era.
3. the captain who likes to wear his heart on his sleeves and lead from the front.
These are just some of the characteristics of the Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, who is regarded as the one of the best cricketers of all-time. The colossal figure that he has become today, took his baby steps in international cricket in Dambulla in 2008, when the aggressive World Cup winning skipper of the India U-19 team took his maiden bow on the international stage.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to social media to remind everyone of this day and their Twitter post read: "Few things never change - only the legend grows. #ThisDayThatYear In 2008, @imVkohli sat on this very chair during his debut game #SLvIND"
Few things never change - only the legend grows. #ThisDayThatYear In 2008, @imVkohli sat on this very chair during his debut game #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/0LCwQKZQ1i— BCCI (@BCCI) August 18, 2017
Kohli first appearance didn't go as per plan as he was dismissed for a paltry 12 runs while opening the innings with Gautam Gambhir. There is an old adage which says 'first impression is the last impression' — and if first impression was anything to go by, Kohli didn't make a good one. However, Kohli's perseverance and skill made the critics eat their words and even the great man himself never would have thought in his wildest of dreams that he would do so in such jaw-dropping style.
Arguably, Virat Kohli is the best batsmen in the world right now — Steven Smith and Joe Root might have something to say about this — as he has proved day in and day out in the past few years. While as a leader of his troops the Kohli juggernaut keeps rolling in the longest format of the game. Such has been his meteoric rise that he is compared to the likes of Sachin Tendulkar (in batting) and MS Dhoni (as a leader) in his short span on the stage.
And now, Kohli has returned to the place where it all started for him — only this time as a captain and not as an opener. The Delhi Dasher will lead his troops out on the Rangiri International Stadium in Dambulla on Sunday when India take on Sri Lanka in the first ODI of the upcoming limited overs series.
First Published: August 18, 2017, 4:37 PM IST