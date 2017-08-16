Kohli Reveals Dressing Room Secret After India Thrash Sri Lanka

While teams are often bogged down by the senior-junior divide, Kohli has revealed that this Indian team believes in playing as a unit and there is no demarcation of a senior player or a junior player. And the skipper feels that is one of the major reasons why the team has been able to dominate world cricket in recent times.
“In this team, we are more like a bunch of friends playing together rather than a senior or a junior,” Kohli said after the end of the Test series in Pallekele.
Interestingly, Kohli has added a new feather in his already illustrious cap by surpassing former captain MS Dhoni's Test record. With the victory in the third Test against the Islanders, Kohli now has seven Test wins as captain to his name away from home — which is already one more than what Dhoni achieved during his stint as captain of the team.
MSD led India in 60 matches in the longest format of the game, where he could manage to guide the team to victory in just six Tests outside India. While on the other hand, Kohli has seven victories outside India in just 29 matches as captain of the team. Kohli's next aim will be surpass the great Sourav Ganguly, who led India in 49 Tests and guided the team to 11 victories on foreign soil.
India, who are the top Test playing nation, won their 8th Test series on the trot under the leadership of Virat Kohli. India completed a comprehensive series whitewash over Sri Lanka as they thumped the hosts by an innings and 171 runs in the third and final Test, which ended in under three days. Ravichandran Ashwin was the destroyer-in-chief in the second innings, picking up four wickets, while the pace duo of Mohammed Shami (3 wickets) and Umesh Yadav (2 wickets) did their bit to bring the curtains down on Sri Lanka's misery early.
Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan was India's top scorer in the series with 358 runs with two centuries under his belt. Cheteshwar Pujara with 309 runs was India's second highest run-getter. Ravichandran Ashwin was India's highest wicket taker in the series with 17 wickets from 3 matches, Ravindra Jadeja, who missed out on the final Test due to a ban, finished second with 13 wickets from two matches.
Shikhar Dhawan was adjudged the Man of the Series while Hardik Pandya was awarded the Man of the Match for his heroics in the third Test.
