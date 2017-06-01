Virat Kohli Reveals His Sensational Brand Value!

New Delhi: Ace India skipper Virat Kohli is one of the most marketable athletes in the world at the moment and his current brand value simply attests that fact.

Earlier this year, Kohli signed a USD 110 million deal with sports apparel brand Puma and by doing so, he became the first Indian sportsperson to land a deal that is worth in the north of Rs 100 Crores with a single brand.

"Well the Puma deal happened alongside MRF deal and my brand value should be somewhere in the region of USD 120 million. But these are just numbers for me and this is something that my management informs me about," said Kohli in an exclusive conversation.

"It is not something that I strive for. It is just a by-product of something that I do in my professional career and the focus always remains that. But yes, these things are an important facet of your life as well and I have a strong management team who are doing a good job," said the Indian captain.

Kohli also revealed the fact that he doesn't sign a deal blindly and said that the brand should appeal to him in the first place.

"I am part of every deal and no deal is blindly signed. And my management also doesn’t bring anything to the table that doesn’t connect to me. But still, it is subject to something that I like or not. A brand may be very big but the campaign that they are willing to do or the creative freedom might not be there," said Kohli.

"When I started my fitness turnaround it was more of a lifestyle thing initially but now I think that it has become so important to the sport and everybody is taking up it in such a big way that it has become a part of my thinking pattern. So if something goes away from that, I would not want to be part of that."

"Few brands that I have endorsed in the past, now I feel that I don’t connect well with them anymore. If I don’t consume those things then I won’t want to promote it for others to consume just because I am getting money out of it. If I am endorsing a brand I would want to do it in the right way," Kohli concluded.

First Published: June 1, 2017, 9:59 PM IST