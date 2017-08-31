India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Tons Help India Beat Sri Lanka by 168 Runs in 4th ODI

Chasing a humongous target of 376, the hosts didn't have the best of starts as Shardul Thakur scalped his maiden ODI wicket by dismissing Niroshan Dickwella. However, India used the 'Dhoni Review System' to get this wicket into their kitty after an edge of the southpaw's bat was not seen by the on-field umpire.
Kusal Mendis too followed suit as he went for a suicidal run and was run-out by KL Rahul — who was fielding at point region and affected a direct hit at the non-strikers end.
Bumrah then scalped his first wicket of the day as Munaweera was dismissed in an identical fashion as Dickwella. The batsman hit the ball, umpire said not-out, Dhoni asked for the DRS and eventually, it was given out after the third umpire looked at the replays.
Angelo Mathews and Lahiru Thirimanne steadied the ship after three early blows and put on a decent partnership for the fourth wicket. However, Hardik Pandya put an end to the 31-run partnership by getting rid of Thirimanne for 14.
Mathews then joined forces with Milinda Siriwardana and the duo took the hosts' score past the 100-run mark. But soon afterwards, Siriwardana lost his concentration and hit the ball straight into the hands of Dhoni and became Pandya's second scalp of the day.
Mathews continue to fight a lone battle as he notched up his well deserved half-century. But wickets kept falling on the other end with Wanidu Hasaranga getting run-out for 22.
Axar Patel finally got rid of Mathews for 70 and with that went away any hope of a miracle for the hosts. Kuldeep Yadav cleaned up the tail in the 43rd over as India romped home in style.
Earlier, Virat Kohli's power-packed ton and Rohit Sharma's sublime century enabled India to post a record 375/5 in their designated 50 overs. India's total was the highest posted by any visiting team in an ODI in Sri Lanka, bettering their own record of 363 for 5 at the same ground in 2009.
Courtesy skipper Kohli's (131 off 96 balls) 29th ODI hundred and his 219-run second-wicket stand with an in-form Sharma (104, 88 balls), India were able to lay the foundation for an imposing total. Sharma, who hit back-to-back hundreds, now has 13 three-figure scores in the 50-over format.
The Indian batsmen made merry as Manish Pandey utilised his first chance of the series to the fullest with an unbeaten 50 off 42 balls while skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni remained undefeated one short of a half-century score in his 300th ODI appearance.
Incidentally, Dhoni got a single off the penultimate delivery of the 50th over as he remained stranded on 49 not out — one short of what could have been his 100th international half-century.
The Dhoni-Pandey unbroken partnership for the sixth wicket yielded 101 runs in only 12.2 overs.
After winning the toss on a batting paradise, skipper Kohli joined Sharma after Shikhar Dhawan (4) was dismissed trying to slash an Angelo Mathews delivery over point.
With the ball coming onto the bat, stroke-play became easy. Sharma initially took time to settle down as Kohli attacked the listless Sri Lankan bowling from the word go.
The first 50 came off 52 balls, but the innings slowly gathered pace as India crossed 100 off just 84 balls. Kohli raced to his half-century off 38 balls even as their 50 partnership came off 46 balls.
The hectic pace of scoring continued as Kohli and Sharma celebrated their 100 partnership off only 76 balls with the latter also reaching half-century off 45 balls.
Kohli faced 96 balls and hit 17 fours as well as 2 sixes while Sharma's innings had 11 boundaries and three maximums. En route their partnership, Kohli-Sharma duo broke a number of records.
Their partnership improved on the previous highest 2nd wicket stand on Sri Lankan soil -- 197 runs added by Dhawan and Kohli in the first ODI of this current series in Dambulla.
It was also India's third-highest 2nd wicket partnership against Sri Lanka in ODIs, after 318 at Taunton in May 1999, and 236 at Nagpur in March 1999 -- both set by Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid.
This was also their third 200-plus stand as a pair equalling the record held jointly by Sachin Tendulkar and Ganguly, as well as Gautam Gambhir and Kohli.
Sri Lankan bowlers had a nightmarish time with pacers Lasith Malinga (1/82 in 10 overs) and Vishwa Fernando (1/76 in 8 overs) taken to task. Akila Dananjaya (1/68 in 10 overs) also did not cause any trouble to the batsmen.
First Published: August 31, 2017, 10:33 PM IST