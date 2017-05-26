Virat Kohli Rules Instagram During IPL Despite Poor RCB Show

(BCCI Photo)

New Delhi: While neither of their teams managed to lift the title in the recently-concluded tenth season of the Indian Premier League, stalwarts Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni still rule the roost as far as social media interactions with fans are concerned.

With 13.5 followers, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper is the undisputed king of Instagram in the newly released list. While former Rising Pune Supergiant captain Dhoni is second on the list with 5.1 followers.

Ab De Villiers, Yuvraj Singh and Rohit Sharma fill the other three spots in the list of top-5 most followed cricketers on Instagram. According to Instagram, there are more than 165 players who are active on the social media platform and it is currently being ruled by the Indian cricketers.

Not just this, 120 million people had 500 million interactions on Instagram during IPL-10 which started on April 5 and finished with Mumbai Indians winning the title on May 21. Mumbai were also the most mentioned team with Pune coming a close second.

While the he most talked about posts were -

'Virat Kolhi’s sharing his recovery journey and announcement of his return post injury'

Gymming with my 2 champions. Absolutely love these guys. Such fun to work with 🙏😃😇. Mr Evan speechly our physio and the super trainer mr Shankar Basu @primalpatterns 💪✌️ A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Apr 19, 2017 at 10:31pm PDT

Can't wait to get back onto the field. Almost there now 💪✌️😃. 14th April ⏳ A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Apr 11, 2017 at 1:49am PDT

'Chris Gayle's unforgettable welcome to Rajkot'

Welcome to Rajkot. 😊 only india 🇮🇳❤️😎 A post shared by KingGayle 👑 (@chrisgayle333) on Apr 17, 2017 at 10:35am PDT

'Jos Buttler's victory celebration from Spain'

The winning moment!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🏆🏆🏆🏆🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾💥💥💥💥💥 A post shared by Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) on May 21, 2017 at 11:23am PDT

IPL teams and players also used Instagram stories and live to give a different perspective to their their most passionate fans during the course of the tournament.

First Published: May 26, 2017, 3:39 PM IST