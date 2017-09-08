Virat Kohli, Sanjeev Goenka Launch Indian Sports Awards

The idea behind this initiative is to create a platform to reward sports personalities for their achievements during the course of an year.
National badminton coach Pullela Gopichand will be heading the jury while Kohli has exempted himself from being in contention for the award ever. Meanwhile, News18 Sports has also learnt that 10-14 sportsperson will be honoured for their brilliant show recently in their respective sports.
"India has made rapid strides as a sporting nation. The day of being a one-sport country are behind us. The time is right to introduce an institution that will recognise our top sporting achievers and put the spotlight on those, who are expected to do the country proud in years to come," Kohli said during the launch of the award in the capital.
Apart from the high-profile jury — which will comprise of top athletes of yesteryear — fans and sports journalists will also have a say in who gets the award.
"What makes this Sporting Awards unique is the direct involvement of the premier stakeholders of Indian sports — the sports-persons themselves, legends who have excelled at the highest level, the fans and the sports media. Apart from the recipients who will be shortlisted, there will be a 'popular choice' award as well, which will be voted directly by the fans," said Goenka.
The first award ceremony will take place on November 11 in Mumbai, which will be a black-tie, red-carpet event, with members of Indian sporting family and fans in attendance.
First Published: September 8, 2017, 7:29 PM IST