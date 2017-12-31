Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan Show Off Their Dance Skills in Cape Town

In a video uploaded on Instagram, the duo are seen dancing to the tunes of drums while roaming in the city with their families. Dhawan's son is also visible in the video.
Dhawan looked in high spirits in the video despite reports coming in that the swashbuckling opener will miss the first Test due to an injury. It is all but confirmed that Murali Vijay and KL Rahul will open the batting in the Cape Town Test.
Earlier, The Indian cricket team were forced to shift their practice indoors due to rain at the Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town on Sunday. The venue is scheduled to host the first Test of the three-match series.
India were supposed to play a warm-up game before the start of the first Test, however, skipper Virat Kohli revealed that the team wanted to have couple of practice sessions 'that were in their control'.
"You are never sure whether you are getting quality practice games or not. We would rather have practice sessions that are in our control. If you look at the wicket we are playing on right now, it's not even going to be 15 per cent of what we will get in the game," Kohli said.
"There is no point wasting two days, guys going in, scoring quick fifties and coming out. We would rather have them do two sessions like today (Saturday), get into the Test match zone and test ourselves," the Indian captain added.
First Published: December 31, 2017, 4:20 PM IST