India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Virat Kohli Smashes 29th ODI Ton on MS Dhoni's Landmark Day

Batting first, Kohli smashed a scintillating ton off just 76 balls to put the Lankan bowlers to shreds. This is Kohli's joint-fastest century in the 50-over format of the game. Earlier in 2012, Kohli smashed a century of just 76 deliveries against the same opposition in Hobart.
This is also Kohli's 29th ODI century, which puts him just one behind the legendary Aussie skipper Ricky Ponting (30) and twenty behind compatriot Sachin Tendulkar (49). Earlier, he was at joint-third in the list with Sri Lankan great Sanath Jayasuriya (28).
Kohli also achieved multiple new milestones with the help of this onslaught at the R Premadasa Stadium. This is Kohli's 22nd ton while batting at number three — second only to Ponting’s 29 at this position. Also, this is Kohli's 11th century while batting first.
This ton is Kohli's seventh against Sri Lanka, which puts him at joint-second most with Pakistan's Saeed Anwar and one behind Tendulkar’s 8. Also, this is Kohli's third ton of 2017, which is the joint-highest in this calendar year, along with England star Eoin Morgan.
During the course of this innings, Kohli also overtook Faf Du Plessis (814) as the leading run-getter of the year.
Also, when Kohli was batting on 56, he reached the milestone of 2000 ODI runs against the Islanders. He is the third Indian after Tendulkar (3113) and Dhoni (2261) and the fourth player overall (Inzamam-ul-Haq) to reach this landmark.
Kohli was finally dismissed by Lasith Malinga — who picked his 300th ODI scalp — at the score of 131, which is the second highest score by an Indian captain against the Islanders.
India vs Sri lankaIndia vs Sri Lanka 2017Kohlikohli centuryKohli TonKohli versus Sri LankaMS Dhonivirat kohli
First Published: August 31, 2017, 4:26 PM IST