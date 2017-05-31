Virat Kohli Steals the Show in Champions Trophy Opening Dinner

Photo Credit: ICC/ Twitter

New Delhi: India skipper Virat Kohli is not just a run-machine, but also a role model for fashionistas across the country and he once again brought on his A-game at the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 opening dinner for the captains. Looking dapper in a suit, he stole the show as the captains gathered for a discussion session to accompany the dinner.

ICC posted a picture on Twitter which read: “What about that for a panel of experts! 🙌 #CT17.”

What about that for a panel of experts! 🙌 #CT17 pic.twitter.com/glBO5kKRqz — ICC (@ICC) May 30, 2017

ICC also applauded the skippers for looking smart in a tweet which read: “.@Eoin16, @imVkohli, @ABdeVilliers17 & Mashrafe Mortaza looking 👌 at the #CT17 opening dinner! 🔥.”

Hosts England take on Bangladesh in the first game of the tournament. India play their first game against arch-rivals Pakistan at Edgbaston on June 4. Cricket fans in both the countries are eagerly awaiting the epic clash.

India started well, winning both the warm-up games, first one against New Zealand and the second one against Bangladesh. Kohli and his boys are confident of successfully defending the title.

First Published: May 31, 2017, 11:25 AM IST