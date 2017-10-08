India vs Australia 2017: Virat Kohli Stumps MS Dhoni With Bullet Throw to Run Out Dan Christian

Taking to Facebook, the Indian Cricket Team posted a video which read: “Virat Kohli's bullet throw.
How good was that throw from the Indian captain to dismiss Dan Christian? It sure got MS Dhoni amused in the end #INDvAUS”
While former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar initially thought it was Dhoni who had collected the throw and whipped off the bails in a jiffy, replays showed that it was a direct hit from long-on as Kohli did not waste a minute in picking the ball and throwing it right back at the batsman’s end. The crowd also loved it as the third-umpire flashed ‘OUT’ in the giant screen. In fact, Australia skipper Steve Smith, out of the T20I series due to injury, could be seen nodding his head in the dug-out.
Indian bowlers once again came to the fore as Australia's batting woes continued as they once again failed to read Kuldeep Yadav's left-arm wrist spin and the Chinaman finished with figures of 2/16 in 4 overs. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah (2/17) and Yuzvendra Chahal (1/23) also played their part to perfection at the JSCA Cricket Stadium in Ranchi on Saturday.
With this victory, the 'Men in Blue' have now taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series and the second match will be played in Guwahati on Tuesday.
The hosts were given a target of 48 runs to chase in 6 overs after rain played spoilsport right at the end of the Aussie innings. Kohli finished the game off in style in Dhoni's homeland, as he hit a boundary to get India over the line. Kohli and Dhawan put on an unbeaten 38-run partnership for the hosts and India won the match with no further jitters after Rohit Sharma's wicket.
