India vs Australia 2017: Virat Kohli Stumps MS Dhoni With Bullet Throw to Run Out Dan Christian

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 8, 2017, 10:44 AM IST
Virat Kohli celebrates after dismissing Dan Christian. (BCCI/Facebook)

New Delhi: Ravindra Jadeja is often said to have one of the fiercest throws from the deep in international cricket. But India skipper Virat Kohli showed on Saturday that just like his power-packed batting, he can generate bullet-like speed even with his throws from the deep. In the 19th over of the Australia innings, Kohli sent in a fierce throw from the boundary that not only caught Dan Christian short of his ground, but also pleased wicket-keeper MS Dhoni who had a smile as he explained to his teammates how he was taken aback by the pace at which the ball came in and hit the stumps.

Taking to Facebook, the Indian Cricket Team posted a video which read: “Virat Kohli's bullet throw.
How good was that throw from the Indian captain to dismiss Dan Christian? It sure got MS Dhoni amused in the end #INDvAUS”



While former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar initially thought it was Dhoni who had collected the throw and whipped off the bails in a jiffy, replays showed that it was a direct hit from long-on as Kohli did not waste a minute in picking the ball and throwing it right back at the batsman’s end. The crowd also loved it as the third-umpire flashed ‘OUT’ in the giant screen. In fact, Australia skipper Steve Smith, out of the T20I series due to injury, could be seen nodding his head in the dug-out.

Indian bowlers once again came to the fore as Australia's batting woes continued as they once again failed to read Kuldeep Yadav's left-arm wrist spin and the Chinaman finished with figures of 2/16 in 4 overs. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah (2/17) and Yuzvendra Chahal (1/23) also played their part to perfection at the JSCA Cricket Stadium in Ranchi on Saturday.

With this victory, the 'Men in Blue' have now taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series and the second match will be played in Guwahati on Tuesday.

The hosts were given a target of 48 runs to chase in 6 overs after rain played spoilsport right at the end of the Aussie innings. Kohli finished the game off in style in Dhoni's homeland, as he hit a boundary to get India over the line. Kohli and Dhawan put on an unbeaten 38-run partnership for the hosts and India won the match with no further jitters after Rohit Sharma's wicket.
First Published: October 8, 2017, 10:43 AM IST

