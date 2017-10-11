Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Australia 2017: Virat Kohli Takes Blame, Says Batsmen Were Not Good Enough

PTI | Updated: October 11, 2017, 10:17 AM IST
India skipper Virat Kohli (left) and Shikhar Dhawan. (AP Image)

Guwahati: India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday said his team was simply not good enough with the bat in the second T20 International, which the home team lost by eight wickets.

"I don't think we were good enough with the bat. The wicket was bit sticking to start with. It was difficult for them as well, but after the dew set in, they got away," said Kohli after the loss against Australia.

"But we speak about when the situations are not in our favour is when we have to put 120 percent on the field. It is the attitude that matters most and it is something the team embraces."

He was all praise for rookie Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff, who starred with figures of four for 21 in four overs.

"I thought the ball to Rohit was very good. His line and length was very tight. He made us think. Credit to him for hitting the right areas. He definitely had a top class day today," said Kohli.

Australia captain David Warner said his side finally executed the plans perfectly.

"As I said, you have to bowl well and start well. Jason has got the height and bounce, he comes from Perth and has the right attitude, which is key," he said.

"Adam Zampa was fantastic as well. Sending Moises Henriques early was something I spoke about. He's been effective with Sunrisers as well, and he came and showed his experience.

"In the beginning, the pitch was softish, quite like an English wicket. But if you got through the new ball, you could score. Hopefully the crowd gets behind us in Hyderabad."

The series decider will be played in Hyderabad on Friday.

First Published: October 11, 2017, 10:05 AM IST

