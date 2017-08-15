Virat Kohli Tells Why Independence Day is Extra Special for Him

Kohli said that the day was special for him as it was also his late father's birthday.
Kohli's father - Prem Kohli - had passed away in December 2006, but the Indian captain batted the next day for his ranji team Delhi and scored a fine century.
Wishing everyone a very Happy Independence Day. It's more special for me since it's my Father's B'day also. 😊 #IndependenceDayIndia #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/ab01WBdu8i— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2017
The 28-year-old also said that Independence day filled his heart with pride of being an Indian.
Recollecting his favourite childhood memories from the day, Kohli said that he used to fly kites along with friends and family in Delhi.
Kohli will also be happy with the way current Indian team is performing.
India completed a comprehensive series whitewash over Sri Lanka as they thumped the hosts by an innings and 171 runs in the third and final Test, which ended in under three days. Ravichandran Ashwin was the destroyer-in-chief in the second innings, picking up four wickets, while the pace duo of Mohammed Shami (3 wickets) and Umesh Yadav (2 wickets) did their bit to bring the curtains down on Sri Lanka's misery early.
Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan was India's top scorer in the series with 358 runs with two centuries under his belt. Cheteshwar Pujara with 309 runs was India's second highest run-getter. Ravichandran Ashwin was India's highest wicket taker in the series with 17 wickets from 3 matches, Ravindra Jadeja, who missed out on the final Test due to a ban, finished second with 13 wickets from two matches.
India next play Sri Lanka in the five-match ODI series which starts on August 20.
First Published: August 15, 2017, 4:40 PM IST