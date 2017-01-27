    Quick Links

    cricketnext

    News

    #kohli padma shri #padma awards #padma awards 2017 #padma shri #padma shri awards #virat kohli

    Virat Kohli Thanks the Nation for Padma Shri Honour

    Cricketnext Staff | cricketnext Jan 27, 2017 12:29 IST| UPDATED: Jan 27, 2017 12:29 IST
    Indian captain Virat Kohli (Getty Images)

    Indian captain Virat Kohli (Getty Images)

    New Delhi: Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has thanked the nation for supporting him and for bestowing upon him the fourth highest civilian honour, Padma Shri, for his performances on the field.

    In a message, recorded by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Kohli also mentioned that the announcement of the awards on the eve of India 68th Republic Day made it even more special. The Indian captain later posted the message on his twitter account.

    But the joy was short-lived as India were beaten comprehensively by England in the first T20 International at Kanpur, which was the Kohli's first match incharge as India's captain in cricket's shortest format. Kohli opened the innings and scored 29 runs.