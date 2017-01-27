Virat Kohli Thanks the Nation for Padma Shri Honour

Indian captain Virat Kohli (Getty Images)
New Delhi: Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has thanked the nation for supporting him and for bestowing upon him the fourth highest civilian honour, Padma Shri, for his performances on the field.
In a message, recorded by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Kohli also mentioned that the announcement of the awards on the eve of India 68th Republic Day made it even more special. The Indian captain later posted the message on his twitter account.
It's a privilege to be awarded with Padmashree & to announce it on the 68th Republic Day made it even more special.https://t.co/n2YQoePEBs
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 27, 2017
But the joy was short-lived as India were beaten comprehensively by England in the first T20 International at Kanpur, which was the Kohli's first match incharge as India's captain in cricket's shortest format. Kohli opened the innings and scored 29 runs.