Virat Kohli - The Records Indian Captain Broke at Wankhede

With this blazing century, Kohli surpassed the legendary Australian skipper Ricky Ponting to claim the second spot in ODI list for most 100s. Kohli is now behind only to Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who occupies the top spot with 49 tons in the 50-over format of the game.
Also, Kohli beat the record of legendary Indian captain Mohammed Azharuddin to become the skipper with most runs for the 'Men In Blue' in a calendar year. Kohli now has 1318 runs in 24 innings (100s: 5 ; 50s: 7), while Azhar had slammed 1268 runs in 33 innings in 1998 (100s: 3 ; 50s: 8). The most striking part is that Azhar had an average of 43.7, while Kohli is aggregating in the excess of 79 this year.
Overall, Kohli is now third in this illustrious list: Ricky Ponting in 2007: 1424 (100s: 5 ; 50s: 8) and Misbah Ul Haq in 2013: 1373 (100s: 0 ; 50s: 15).
When Kohli went past 110 in this match, he surpassed 1000 ODI runs against New Zealand and became the 6th Indian and 27th overall to achieve the landmark of 1000 ODI runs against the Kiwis. Also, this is the 4th country against whom Kohli has accumulated 1000 runs in ODIs (Sri Lanka, West Indies and Australia are the other three).
Meanwhile, Kohli also became only the second cricketer after AB De Villiers to slam a century in his 200th ODI.
First Published: October 22, 2017, 6:14 PM IST