Virat Kohli to be Conferred Padma Shri for Prolific Performance: Reports

(Photo credit: Reuters)
New Delhi: Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is all set to be honoured for his exemplary performances in the year gone by. If reports are to be believed, the Delhi Dasher will soon be conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour in the country.
Having already led India to the No. 1 Test status in 2016, the onset of the year saw MS Dhoni step down and Kohli take over the captaincy mantle in all the three formats — Tests, ODIs and T20Is.
In fact, Kohli celebrated the appointment by defeating England 2-1 in his first series after being appointed ‘full-time’ captain.
And the name on the list of Padma Shri awardees will definitely be the icing on the cake for India’s most prolific sportsperson.
Padma Shri is the fourth highest civilian award in the country after the Bharat Ratna, the Padma Vibhushan and the Padma Bhushan.
Kohli was awarded the Arjuna Award in recognition of his achievements in international cricket in 2013.
Other sportsperson believed to be in the list of awardees include Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik, gymnast Dipa Karmakar, discus thrower Vikas Gowda and India’s hockey star PR Sreejesh.
It was earlier believed that shuttler PV Sindhu and India’s national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand will also be conferred the prestigious award.
The awards will be officially announced on Wednesday evening.