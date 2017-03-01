Virat Kohli To Be Honoured With Polly Umrigar Award

Photo Credit: Reuters
New Delhi: Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli will be presented with the prestigious Polly Umrigar Award, given to the International Cricketer of the Year, at the BCCI Annual Awards to be held in Bengaluru March 8, 2017.
The announcement comes at a time when Kohli and company are getting in shape to stage a comeback in the Test series against Australia.
The Dilip Sardesai Award, instituted by the BCCI to honour the best performer in a bilateral series between India and West Indies will be given to off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. The spin wizard had won the award earlier after being named the Man of the Series in the three-match Test series in 2011.
In the four-match Test series last year, Ashwin again picked up the Man of the Series award for his outstanding show. In four Tests, he scored two centuries and picked 17 wickets including two five-wicket hauls.
Domestic stalwarts Rajinder Goel and Padmakar Shivalkar will be honoured with the Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award.
The Mumbai Cricket Association has been chosen as the State Association of the Season (2015-16) for winning the Ranji Trophy, the CK Nayudu Trophy and also the Women’s Plate League Group. They were runner-up in the Cooch Behar Trophy, the Vijay Merchant Trophy and the Women’s One-Day Elite Group.