Virat Kohli to Shoot Diwali Chat Show With Aamir Khan

According to reports in a news agency, the shoot will take place on Tuesday as Aamir takes a break from promoting his upcoming movie Secret Superstar. "This would be the first time that Aamir Khan and Virat Kohli will share a platform together," the spokesperson of the film said.
Team India has been on a roll in recent times with the team claiming the No.1 spot in the lastest ODI rankings after thrashing Australia 4-1 in the ODI series. Kohli continued his dominance at the top of ODI rankings for batsmen as Team India is now the No.1 team in ODIs. Joining Kohli in the top-half of the batting rankings is India opener Rohit Sharma. Rohit has moved up four places to reach fifth position in the latest ICC ODI Player Rankings after finishing as the leading scorer in the home series against Australia which India won 4-1 on Sunday.
Rohit Sharma struck a majestic century while Axar Patel starred with the ball as India crushed Australia by seven wickets to take the five-match series 4-1 at the Vidarbha Cricket Stadium in Nagpur on Sunday.
With this victory, the 'Men in Blue' leapfrogged South Africa to regain the top spot in the latest ICC ODI rankings.
Chasing a modest target of 243, team India got off to a steady start with Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma at the crease. Rahane started going for runs right from the word go, but his partner Rohit took 15 balls to open his account in the match.
But once both batsmen were set, they took the attack to the visitors in sublime style. Rohit was the first to complete his half-century and at one point he was only dealing in boundaries. Rahane soon followed suit and he notched up his fourth successive fifty of the series.
The 124-run partnership was finally ended by Nathan Coulter-Nile as the pacer trapped Rahane LBW for 61. Virat Kohli joined Rohit in the middle and the duo kept the scoreboard ticking comfortably.
Rohit Sharma then upped the ante and went onto to score his 14th ODI ton in stunning style. During the course of this innings, Rohit became the fastest Indian to score 2000 runs at home and he also became only the ninth Indian to cross the 6,000-run barrier in the 50-over format of the game.
Rohit continued to be Australia's nemesis as this was 6th ODI ton against them (also includes one double century). Rohit and Kohli put on 99 runs for the second wicket to propel India closer to the target
Adam Zampa finally removed Rohit (124) and Kohli (39) in one over but it was bit too late by then as Kedar Jadhav and Manish Pandey saw India home with 43 balls to spare.
First Published: October 3, 2017, 10:37 AM IST