Virat Kohli Turns Down Multi-Crore Soft Drink Ad Deal

The star can be often see sweating it out in the gym and remains one of the fittest cricketers in the team. He is known to live a healthy lifestyle and eats healthy food.
Now, the Indian skipper has shown the he practices what he preaches after the star turned down a multi-crore ad deal with a leading soft drink brand.
Kohli confirmed to The Hindu that he did indeed turn down an opportunity to star in an advertisement for a leading soft-drink company.
His philosophy of trying to be in the best possible physical and mental shape when competing at the highest level has also rubbed off on many in the Indian team.
Kohli once said that as captain, he doesn’t demand anything of his teammates that he “can’t do first”.
“I first convince myself I can do it and only then ask my teammates to go for it,” he said.
In fact, the Indian team seems to have preferred fitter players, with fitness being a key criteria for anyone who wishes to make it to the team.
In every practice session, some or the other player (even a group of them) is put through a rigorous training drills after they have finished with their respective skill-set session (batting, bowling or fielding).
The YoYo endurance test, which has of late been in the news after Yuvraj Singh's failure to clear the same, is a pet project of Basu.
Indian team's form man Dhawan has been spotted undergoing this test twice on this tour already, once before the second Test at SSC along with Ravichandran Ashwin and Cheteshwar Pujara, and then, ahead of the first ODI in Dambulla, along with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.
First Published: September 15, 2017, 9:23 AM IST