Virat Kohli Unhappy With Head Coach Anil Kumble?

New Delhi: In a troublesome news for the Indian team ahead of their Champions Trophy title defense in England and Wales, skipper Virat Kohli is reportedly unhappy with head coach Anil Kumble and his style of going about leading the team.

In a report published by The Times of India, the senior players aren't happy with Kumble's hard taskmaster style and this could become one of the main reasons for him not continuing after his tenure ends on June 18.

Kumble has had a very successful one-year tenure as the coach of the Indian team and under his stewardship, Virat Kohli and his troops have won each and every series that they have played so far. However, off the field, things aren't as rosy as it may seem.

The report also states that the feud between Kohli and Kumble started during the fourth and the final Test between India and Australia in Dharamsala in March. Kohli wasn't told about the inclusion of Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav till the last minute it didn't go down well with the skipper.

Meanwhile, a top BCCI official had earlier told Cricketnext that Kumble and Kohli aren't on the same page as far as making changes in the current pay structure is concerned.

"Never would Virat Kohli be on the same page on the captain getting paid extra for discharging the captain's responsibility. In fact, I have personally had a word with him once or twice and he has always said that every player's interest should be taken care of, but especially those who play just one format should be priority.

"Actually Kumble wants to tag a few people just to strengthen his case. But his demand that the skipper be paid extra is mind-boggling," the official said.

Also, Cricketnext had earlier this month broken the story about how the BCCI is miffed with Kumble for his closeness to the Committee of Administrators.

In an exclusive conversation with Cricketnext, a senior BCCI official had said that the board is not happy with Kumble for knocking at the doors of the COA time and again and it could be one of the reasons that he is not being given an extension.

"I don’t think he is headed in the right direction. We are not against people voicing their opinion. But yes, there is a way and a protocol that needs to be followed everywhere and it is no different here. You can always confide in people you trust. But to knock at the doors of people who are influential is setting a very wrong precedent, more so, when matters do not involve them. It is only right to speak to the Board when matters concern the day-to-day functioning of BCCI," a senior BCCI official told Cricketnext earlier.

"The BCCI is not happy with Kumble, period. I don’t think we need to speak any further on this," the BCCI official further stated when pressed on the issue.

Meanwhile, former India opener Virender Sehwag has emerged as the number one contender for the coach role in recent weeks after he was 'told' to apply for the job.

"We have contacted Sehwag during the IPL and asked him to consider applying for the job of India coach. But he won’t be the only one applying because we expect other former players to also throw their hats in the ring," a top BCCI official was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

The BCCI has already sent out an invite, asking former cricketers to apply for the Indian coaching hot-seat. By doing so, the BCCI made it clear that Kumble won't be given an automatic extension.

It is also being reported that the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) — which comprises of former cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman — will try to broker peace between the senior players and the coach. It must also be noted that it was the CAC which played a massive role in appointing Kumble as the head coach of the team last year.

