Virat Kohli Urges Delhi to Win the Match Against Pollution

In a short Twitter video with the hashtag #Delhi, we need to talk! #MujheFarakPadtaHai, Kohli posted a video of himself describing measures Delhiites could take to improve the situation.
"Hi guys! We all know what the situation of pollution is like in Delhi. I wanted to bring your attention towards it because a lot of people are debating as to what's causing it. But what are we actually doing about it? If we have to win this match against the pollution, we all have to come forward and fight against it," Kohli, who hails from Delhi, said in the video.
"It is our responsibility to reduce the pollution levels.Especially the people who live in Delhi, it's their responsibility," said Kohli who is leading the side in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Kolkata.
#Delhi, we need to talk! #MujheFarakPadtaHai pic.twitter.com/Q5mkBkRRIy— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 15, 2017
Kohli urged people to use public transport like metro or share their rides or at least once a week if they want to see a difference in the current situation.
"I would urge people to share their rides whenever they can. I would urge them to use a bus, a metro, or use Ola Share if you can. This action if we do it once a week, it will make a massive difference. Every small step makes a difference. If you agree, like this post, share it and show your support," Kohli concluded.
First Published: November 17, 2017, 10:41 AM IST