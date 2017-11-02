Virat Kohli Using Walkie Talkie at Kotla Within ICC Rules

When contacted by Cricketnext, an active BCCI umpire, said that the use of walkie-talkie devices with prior permission of match officials is allowed during a game.
"While it is generally the support staff that uses walkie-talkie devices during a game, a player is also permitted to use the same with prior permission," the person with knowledge of the circumstances said.
A BCCI official also told Cricketnext that Virat Kohli had taken prior permission from the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit for using the device. When contacted, the International Cricket Council also gave the Indian captain a clean chit on the issue.
The article 4 of ICC's rules on use of communication devices in the player and match official area (PMOA) states the following:
4.1.1 no person shall be allowed to use and/or carry any Mobile Device for any reason whatsoever, whether to access the Internet or otherwise, in the PMOA
4.1.2 no person shall be allowed to use and/or carry, any laptop computer (or any other similar communication device) for any reason whatsoever, whether to access the Internet or otherwise, in the PMOA
4.1.3 no person shall be allowed to use any static / landline (or similar) telephone capable of making calls from inside or receiving calls from outside the PMOA
As it stands the Indian captain was not in breach of any of the above rules.
First Published: November 2, 2017, 1:31 PM IST