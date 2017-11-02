Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Virat Kohli Using Walkie Talkie at Kotla Within ICC Rules

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 2, 2017, 1:41 PM IST
A TV grab from the first T20I between India and New Zealand

New Delhi: The morning after the first T20 international between India and New Zealand certain media outlets started reporting about Indian captain Virat Kohli breaching the International Cricket Council's Code of Conduct while speaking on the walkie talkie while the match was on.

When contacted by Cricketnext, an active BCCI umpire, said that the use of walkie-talkie devices with prior permission of match officials is allowed during a game.

"While it is generally the support staff that uses walkie-talkie devices during a game, a player is also permitted to use the same with prior permission," the person with knowledge of the circumstances said.

A BCCI official also told Cricketnext that Virat Kohli had taken prior permission from the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit for using the device. When contacted, the International Cricket Council also gave the Indian captain a clean chit on the issue.

The article 4 of ICC's rules on use of communication devices in the player and match official area (PMOA) states the following:

4.1.1 no person shall be allowed to use and/or carry any Mobile Device for any reason whatsoever, whether to access the Internet or otherwise, in the PMOA

4.1.2 no person shall be allowed to use and/or carry, any laptop computer (or any other similar communication device) for any reason whatsoever, whether to access the Internet or otherwise, in the PMOA

4.1.3 no person shall be allowed to use any static / landline (or similar) telephone capable of making calls from inside or receiving calls from outside the PMOA

As it stands the Indian captain was not in breach of any of the above rules.



First Published: November 2, 2017, 1:31 PM IST

