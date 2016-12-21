Skipper Virat Kohli and Coach Anil Kumble Wanted Injured Boys in Chennai For Celebration: Team India Player

Image credit: Reuters.
New Delhi: Moments after Virat Kohli lifted the trophy at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, having defeated England 4-0 in the five-match series, the Indian team posed for the customary team photo behind the placard which read ‘Champions’.
But more interestingly, the group also included the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammed Shami, Wriddhiman Saha and Hardik Pandya – all of whom had earlier been released due to injury issues.
Speaking to CricketNext, a member of the Indian team said that the released players had been called in for a day to Chennai as Kohli and Kumble wanted everyone to be a part of the celebration before the team went on a small Christmas break.
“The players had been informed — on behalf of the team — by the BCCI to come to Chennai for a day and all of them were more than happy to be a part of the celebration. As you know, this team is more like a family,” the player said.
Ever since taking over as skipper, Kohli has time and again insisted that for him, it is not about individuals and has often credited the boys after a win even if he has been the reason behind the victory.
Post the team’s victory in the fourth Test at the Wankhede Stadium, Kohli despite scoring a double hundred himself was quick to praise the knock played by Jayant Yadav.
“The lower order’s contribution with the bat has really been a key factor in the series,” Kohli said.
“Jayant’s hundred was outstanding. It shows the belief he has in his game. It deflates the opposition when the lower order contributes. It also gives us the option of playing five bowlers and not worry where the runs will come from.”
Kohli has also made special mention of Ashwin who was the highest wicket-taker in the series, apart from scoring handy runs as the number 6 batsman.
“We are running out of words to describe Ashwin. The batsmen have played second fiddle to his performances. Any team would love to have him,” he said.
One doesn’t remember the last time when injured players were called to be a part of victory celebrations.
Definitely Kohli believes in thinking out of the box, both on and off the field.