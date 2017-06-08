Virat Kohli Wants BCCI to Consider Ravi Shastri for Coach's Job

(Getty Images)

New Delhi: The ongoing rift between India skipper Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble seems to be getting deeper with news now coming in that Kohli has asked the BCCI-appointed Cricket Advisory Committee to rope in former Team Director Ravi Shastri as the coach.

The CAC — comprising of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman — will decide on the next coach and inform BCCI CEO Rahul Johri. Johri will then inform the SC-appointed Committee of Administrators of the decision of the CAC.

With the BCCI sending out invitation for the coach’s post after Anil Kumble’s one-year contract nearing an end, Virender Sehwag was literally pushed by the Board to send in his resume and he sent in a two-line CV which spoke about how he was mentor of the KXIP outfit and played with all the boys in the Indian team.

Apart from Kumble and Sehwag, Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody, Englishman Richard Pybus, Afghanistan coach Lalchand Rajput and Dodda Ganesh have applied for the job. News also came in that former Australia pacer Craig McDermott had applied for the India coach’s job, but won’t be eligible for the interview as his application came to the BCCI email id after the deadline.

It is now being reported that Kohli spoke to both Tendulkar and Laxman before leaving for England on 23rd May and he asked them to consider Shastri for the job. Former India Team Director Ravi Shastri though has not applied for the post and the CAC might be forced to ignore Kohli’s plea.

The search for India’s next coach begins on Thursday and is likely to continue till Friday, but the COA wishes that there is a truce between Kohli and Kumble considering how the two have been leading the team across all formats.

“While it is very difficult to comment from the outside, it looks like the ideal situation would be Kohli and Kumble burying the hatchet. But let’s see if that is a possibility,” a COA official told Cricketnext.

First Published: June 8, 2017, 6:07 PM IST