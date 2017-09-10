Virat Kohli Wants Fitness Addicts to Skip Rest Days & Slog it Out

Taking to Twitter, Kohli posted a photo where he is seen working out in the gym and the caption reads: “Rest day is a cheat day, never stop working hard. 💪🏃.”
Rest day is a cheat day, never stop working hard. 💪🏃 pic.twitter.com/ARPzY8Js6n— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 8, 2017
In fact, Kohli had mentioned the same in a recent event in the Capital when he said: "Lot of us don't actually know how far we can push ourselves. May be at times, without knowing, we are only able to realise 70 per cent of our potential. Therefore it is necessary to push yourself until you are done. For example, if I train as hard as I train now, I will possibly play for another 10 years."
On the field too, Kohli just doesn’t tire when chasing down totals and in the one-off T20I against Sri Lanka, he once again produced a sensational innings to help India to a 7 wicket win at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
Kohli slammed a scintillating 82 as India completed a whitewash in all three formats on this tour, but more importantly, he became the batsman to score maximum runs in run-chases when he reached 73. He overtook none other than Kiwi legend Brendon McCullum who had 1006 runs to his name.
That is not all. India have in all managed 9 century stands in T20Is and Kohli has been a part of 5 of these stands — 3 with Rohit Sharma and one apiece with Manish Pandey and Suresh Raina.
Interestingly, Kohli’s century-run partnership with Manish Pandey ensured that the talisman is now a part of 3 of India’s 4 highest stands in T20Is. The list goes: 138 between Rohit and Kohli against South Africa in 2015, 136 between Gambhir and Sehwag against England in 2007, 134 between Raina and Kohli against Australia in 2016 and 119 between Kohli and Manish against Sri Lanka in 2017.
In fact, Kohli is now also the third highest run-getter in T20Is with 1830 runs. McCullum tops the list with 2140 runs and Dilshan is second with 1889 runs. The fact that Kohli loves playing against the Lankans once again came to the fore as his last 3 innings against Upul Tharanga’s men has produced scores of 131, 110* and 57*. He averages 120.50 against Sri Lanka in T20Is.
Speaking at the end of the game, Kohli said: “Very special, hasn't been done before (talking of the clean-sweep). Credit to all the hard work the boys have put in. Evidence of the fact how hungry the players are in Indian cricket, and how the bench strength is coming along so beautifully. Very, very happy as a captain. I look to back my strengths in T20 cricket, look to play good cricketing shots. It's something I've practiced very hard to mould my game to all formats, because I want to play all games for India. When you're two-down chasing 171, we knew it won't be easy. One good partnership will get us through. Manish was outstanding as well today. That partnership was very crucial. He stayed till the end and finished it off, credit to him.”
First Published: September 10, 2017, 11:07 AM IST