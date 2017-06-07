Kohli Wants India to Build on Pakistan Win Against Sri Lanka

Getty Images

London: India skipper Virat Kohli has urged his team to produce a repeat of their Pakistan demolition when they face Sri Lanka in the Champions Trophy on Thursday.

Kohli's side made a memorable start to the tournament as the defending champions crushed arch-rivals Pakistan by 124 runs in Birmingham on Sunday.

It was the perfect response to reports of a rift between India captain Kohli and the team's coach Anil Kumble.

Kohli knows momentum can change quickly in one-day competitions, especially against a desperate Sri Lanka team looking to bounce back from defeat to South Africa in their opener.

But Kohli hopes the confidence boost from beating Pakistan will help India secure another victory in their second Group B match.

"Every game in this tournament is big, but we have a side with a few youngsters coming in and gradually getting towards strengthening their careers for India," he said.

"So I think from that, from the team's point of view, it's a massive win for us.

"Just the way we played and the confidence we showed throughout the game was something that was very pleasing to see as a captain.

"Even though we lost the toss, guys were raring and ready to go, willing to take up the pressure.

"That gave all of us the confidence to start striking the ball well, but initially the openers gave us a good start as well.

"As I said, it's a clinical performance from us, from the team's point of view, yes, it is indeed a very big win."

