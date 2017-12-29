Home IND vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Virat Kohli Will Face Real Challenge in South Africa: Bishen Singh Bedi

PTI | Updated: December 29, 2017, 5:09 PM IST
Virat Kohli Will Face Real Challenge in South Africa: Bishen Singh Bedi

Virat Kohli. (AP Image)

New Delhi: Spin legend Bishen Singh Bedi believes India skipper Virat Kohli is yet to face real competition and the upcoming tough tour of South Africa will test his batting as well as captaincy skills.

While Bedi praised PV Sindhu for her continued success against top players at the world level, he dared Kohli would be "struggling" to achieve what the Olympic medallist shuttler has attained over the years.

Bedi said Kohli will now face his real competition in the upcoming tour of South Africa.

"Sindhu has achieved a lot over the years and I dare Virat Kohli would be struggling," the former India cricket captain said.

"She has been competing with the best of the world, but Kohli will now be competition with the best of world in South Africa. The tour of South Africa will be a test for Kohli," Bedi added.
South Africa vs IndiaSouth Africa vs India 2018virat kohli
First Published: December 29, 2017, 5:09 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking