Virat Kohli Wishes Luck to U-19 Indian World Cup Team

Cricketnext | Updated: December 25, 2017, 10:24 PM IST
New Delhi: The U-19 World Cup is just round the corner, and the Indian team coached by Rahul Dravid is expected to do well again. Prithvi Shaw from Mumbai has been named the captain of the team. The tournament is supposed to take place early in 2018.

Indian captain Virat Kohli, who had won the tournament in 2008, took to Twitter to wish the young turks. He tweeted, "Wishing the U19 India boys all the luck for the #U19WorldCup. This is where it all started for me. Enjoy the game and express yourself. You are now a part of my #One8Crew. Come on India let's cheer for them and #ComeOutAndPlay ✌️."




Kohli has always stressed on the crucial role that the tournament played in shaping his career. He had said, "The ICC U19 World Cup was a very important milestone in my career. It helped us get a good platform to build on and make our careers from thereon, so it holds a very important place in my mind and heart. It’s very important to understand and respect the opportunity it provides you and as I said, for me, it holds a very special place in my heart.”

India squad: Prithvi Shaw (Captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Manjot Kalra, Himanshu Rana, Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Aryan Juyal (wicket-keeper), Harvik Desai (wicket-keeper), Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Shiva Singh, Pankaj Yadav
