Virat Kohli & Wriddhiman Saha: The New Masters of DRS

Hyderabad: Indian teams over the years have had fantastic opening pair like Virender Sehwag-Gautam Gambhir, spin twins like Anil Kumble-Harbhajan Singh or Ravichandran Ashwin-Ravindra Jadeja.
But having warmed up lately to the Decision Review System (DRS), India now have a DRS Pair skipper Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, who are brilliantly complementing each other while going for referrals.
In fact, Kohli could give some credit to Wriddhiman for convincing him to go for a review on personal score of 180, when off-spinner Mehedi Hasan Miraz got a leg before decision from on-field umpire.
The glovesman said that Kohli saved a review for the team when he decided against going upstairs after a Taijul Islam armer trapped him leg before.
Again when Bangladesh were batting, India got the wicket of opener Soumya Sarkar through a successful DRS after the on-field umpire had ruled not out.
This time Wriddhiman was unsure as to whether there was an inside edge but the skipper was fully convinced that the opener had inside edged it. Virat was vindicated when Sarkar trudged back to pavilion.