Virat Kohli & Ziva's Cat Connection at MS Dhoni's House Will Leave You in Splits

Kohli took to social media to post the video, in which he is seen playing with Ziva and mimicking a cat at the same time. Kohli was blown away by Ziva's 'innocence' and he posted a small video of the fun interaction on social media.
Kohli's Twitter post read: "My reunion with Ziva. What a blessing it is to be around pure innocence 🙏❤"
My reunion with Ziva. What a blessing it is to be around pure innocence 🙏❤ pic.twitter.com/7IpvTyynoA— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 8, 2017
Earlier, the Indian bowlers once again came to the fore as Australia's batting woes continued as they once again failed to read Kuldeep Yadav's left-arm wrist spin and the Chinaman finished with figures of 2/16 in 4 overs. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah (2/17) and Yuzvendra Chahal (1/23) also played their part to perfection at the JSCA Cricket Stadium in Ranchi on Saturday.
With this victory, the 'Men in Blue' have now taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series and the second match will be played in Guwahati on Tuesday.
The hosts were given a target of 48 runs to chase in 6 overs after rain played spoilsport right at the end of the Aussie innings. Kohli finished the game off in style in Dhoni's homeland, as he hit a boundary to get India over the line. Kohli and Dhawan put on an unbeaten 38-run partnership for the hosts and India won the match with no further jitters after Rohit Sharma's wicket.
First Published: October 8, 2017, 5:33 PM IST