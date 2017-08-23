Virat Kohli's Fitness Regimen Revealed

Home ICC Women's World Cup WI vs IND News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 23, 2017, 8:35 AM IST
Virat Kohli at the gym. (BCCI/Twitter)

New Delhi: Fitness has been an area of prime focus for the Indian team ever since Virat Kohli took over as skipper of the team. In fact, Kohli has often said that the reason behind his consistent showing with bat in hand is his work ethics off the field and how he takes his fitness regime very seriously. Along with fitness trainer Shankar Basu, Kohli has ensured that he has taken his game to a new level. And the BCCI has revealed what goes on behind the scenes to ensure that Kohli maintains his well-sculpt body.

Even during the ICC Champions Trophy he thanked the Indian team's strength and conditioning coach Shankar Basu for the behind the scenes work that he does, not only with Kohli, with the team and gets them in shape for the rigours of international cricket.

And the Indian captain recently posted a photograph on his twitter account with Basu, with the caption 'Workout with the Boss!'.

Shankar Basu was recently offered a new two-year contract along with the other support staff members that will see him train the Indian men's cricket team till the 2019 ICC World Cup. The road ahead is pretty tough for the team as they travel outside the sub-continent to play important series, which many say would be the ultimate test of Virat Kohli's captaincy.

Kohli for now is enjoying a good time with the Indian team having already won the first Test against Sri Lanka.
First Published: August 23, 2017, 8:30 AM IST

