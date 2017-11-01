Virat Kohli's Restaurant Hosts Indian Cricket Team Ahead of New Zealand T20I

Kohli and boys celebrated their success in style as the Indian team partied hard at Virat Kohli restaurant ahead of the first T20I in Delhi on Wednesday.
Shikhar Dhawan shared a photo on his Instagram account with caption, Had great nite at Nueva resturant with boys lastnite @virat.kohli @rahulkl .Loved the food and service. Thanks for celebrating my anniversary.😊👍🏼👍🏼
Fans too shared photos of the stars including the likes of MS Dhoni, coach Ravi Shastri who were all present on the occassion.
[PICS]: @imVkohli along with teammates at Nueva Restaurant, Delhi Yesterday!pic.twitter.com/oYdC69ECdJ— Virat kohli (@Virat_Official) October 31, 2017
Dinner at @imVkohli Restaurant "NUEVA" PC : Nueva pic.twitter.com/5lBjydB1OP— #MSDhoni MS Dhoni (@MSD_Cricbuzz) October 31, 2017
Thanks @imVkohli for a wonderful time 👍 pic.twitter.com/h6tI7gw0z8— Akshar patel (@akshar2026) October 31, 2017
As India prepares to face New Zealand in the first T20I, all eyes will be firmly on veteran pacer Ashish Nehra who will be playing his final competitive game.
India would look to bid a befitting farewell to the seamer, whose career has been characterised by many injuries and many comebacks.
It is appropriate that the 38-year-old will be hanging up his boots in front of his home crowd and nothing would be sweeter than an Indian win against a team that has been their Achilles heel in this format.
India have so far lost all their matches against New Zealand, the fifth and last one coming at the ICC World T20 in 2016.
For a team that has stormed its way to the top of world cricket with wins over Australia, England and Sri Lanka, among others, this piece of statistic certainly sticks out like a sore thumb.
That aside, India have been on a roll. With series wins over big teams like Australia, India have firmly stamped their supremacy in the limited-overs format.
