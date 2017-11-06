Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Virender Sehwag Bats for Aadhaar for Ross Taylor; UIDAI Plays it Straight

Cricketnext | Updated: November 6, 2017, 8:01 PM IST
New Delhi: Ross Taylor has been involved in off-field banter with former India batsman Virender Sehwag, and Twitterati can't seem to be getting enough of it. During the ODI series Sehwag had referred to Kiwi batsman as 'Darji', and since then the duo have exchanged some hilarious tweets.

Right after the Rajkot T20I, Taylor posted a picture on Instagram, sitting in front of a tailor shop, and wrote,""@virendersehwag #Rajkot mein match k baad, #darji (Tailor) Ki dukaan band. Agli silai #Trivandrum mein hogi... Zaroor Aana. #India #IndvNZ."



Impressed with his Hindi skills, Sehwag replied,"Highly impressed by you @RossLTaylor . @UIDAI , can he be eligible for an Aadhaar Card for such wonderful Hindi skills."




UIDAI too chipped-in with a tweet, responding to Sehwag's query. The reply read,"Language no bar. Resident status is what matters."





India vs New Zealand 2017Off The Fieldross taylorvirender sehwag
First Published: November 6, 2017, 5:20 PM IST

