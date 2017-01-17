Virender Sehwag Decimates Pakistan Again, This Time on Twitter

Photo Credit: Getty Images
New Delhi: A destructive opener during his playing days, Virender Sehwag plays the same role on Twitter these days.
Known for his famous duels with the likes of Shoaib Akhtar during his playing days, Sehwag now likes taking the attack to the whole team on Twitter.
If Saqlain Mushtaq faced the brunt on the former Pakistan spinner’s birthday, Sehwag took to Twitter on Monday — the 11th anniversary of the knock — to remind the people and cricketers from Pakistan how he had steamrolled the bowling attack in Lahore during the first Test of the series in 2006.
He even used the hashtag ‘#PakistanKaBhootBanaya Diwas’ to celebrate the counter-attacking double hundred against a Pakistan attack that had the likes of Shoaib Akhtar, Naved-ul-Hasan, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Sami and Danish Kaneria in its ranks.
11 years ago, had the privilege to celebrate #PakistanKaBhootBanaya Diwas ! pic.twitter.com/r9pmcbzohi
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 16, 2017
Sehwag has often spoken about his love for taking apart the Pakistan bowling as a batsman and the tweet once again showed how it was an honour to score the fourth fastest double hundred ever against the arch-rivals.