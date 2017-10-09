Sehwag Does a Dhoni, Plays the Trademark 'Helicopter Shot'

The host broadcasters took to Twitter to post the video which saw Sehwag, VVS Laxman, Dean Jones and Brett Lee take up the challenge. While the rest did a decent job, Laxman ended up playing one of his silken flicks that had cricket fanatics drooling during his playing days.
When in Ranchi, smack it like Dhoni! Watch the experts try to pull off helicopter shots, and catch #NerolacCricketLive NOW on Star Sports! pic.twitter.com/BwO8zOGYvZ— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 7, 2017
India have taken a 1-0 lead in the three match T20I series and will play the second T20I in Guwahati on Tuesday. Indian bowlers once again came to the fore as Australia's batting woes continued as they once again failed to read Kuldeep Yadav's left-arm wrist spin and the Chinaman finished with figures of 2/16 in 4 overs. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah (2/17) and Yuzvendra Chahal (1/23) also played their part to perfection at the JSCA Cricket Stadium in Ranchi on Saturday.
The hosts were given a target of 48 runs to chase in 6 overs after rain played spoilsport right at the end of the Aussie innings. Kohli finished the game off in style in Dhoni's homeland, as he hit a boundary to get India over the line. Kohli and Dhawan put on an unbeaten 38-run partnership for the hosts and India won the match with no further jitters after Rohit Sharma's wicket.
Virender Sehwag had earlier gone on to say that former India skipper Sourav Ganguly was the reason that India got one of its most successful captains. Sehwag feels that had it not been for Ganguly’s sacrifice, Dhoni would have never managed to pass the initial rigours of international cricket.
Speaking to India TV, Sehwag said: "We were experimenting with the batting order at that time. We decided that if we get a good opening partnership then Sourav Ganguly would come at No.3 but if we had a bad opening stand then we would send pinch hitters like Irfan Pathan or Dhoni to accelerate the scoring rate.
"Ganguly at that time decided to give Dhoni a chance at No.3 for three or four matches. There are very few captains who would first give away his own batting spot for Virender Sehwag and then his set spot of No.3 for Dhoni. Had Dada (Ganguly) not done that, Dhoni would not have become such a great player. Ganguly always believed in giving chances to new players."
Interestingly, Ganguly recently said that current skipper Virat Kohli has had a massive role to play in the return to form of MS Dhoni in recent weeks, something which has helped the former captain silence his critics following a barren run with the bat after giving up captaincy in the limited-overs format.
First Published: October 9, 2017, 11:59 AM IST