Virender Sehwag Guns for Aadhaar Card for Ross Taylor; UIDAI Hits Back

Right after the Rajkot T20I, Taylor posted a picture on Instagram, sitting in front of a tailor shop, and wrote,""@virendersehwag #Rajkot mein match k baad, #darji (Tailor) Ki dukaan band. Agli silai #Trivandrum mein hogi... Zaroor Aana. #India #IndvNZ."
Impressed with his Hindi skills, Sehwag replied,"Highly impressed by you @RossLTaylor . @UIDAI , can he be eligible for an Aadhaar Card for such wonderful Hindi skills."
UIDAI too chipped-in with a tweet, responding to Sehwag's query. The reply read,"Language no bar. Resident status is what matters."
First Published: November 6, 2017, 5:20 PM IST