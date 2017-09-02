Virender Sehwag Hilariously Trolls Ishant Sharma on His Birthday

Sehwag is known for hilarious birthday wishes on social media but he may have outdone himself this time. Sehwag compared Ishant Sharma to Dubai's Burj Khalifa (tallest building in the world), but he didn't stop just there.
Sehwag also uploaded an image which resembled Ishant Sharma, when the pacer tried to mock Australia skipper Steven Smith, during India's Test series against them earlier this year.
Sehwag's Twitter post read: "Happy Birthday @ImIshant, Burj Khalifa ji , found out your trainer. Keep entertaining and stay blessed."
Happy Birthday @ImIshant .— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 2, 2017
Burj Khalifa ji , found out your trainer. Keep entertaining and stay blessed. pic.twitter.com/Zi1vqIo0N2
And this is the image of Ishant Sharma that Virender Sehwag is referring to in his tweet.
Ishant Sharma. (Image credit: Cricket Australia)
Apart from Sehwag, there were other Indian cricketers who also took to social media to wish the pacer. Here are some of them.
Many many happy returns of the day, @ImIshant! Stay blessed! pic.twitter.com/mS9xLv7O6K— sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 2, 2017
Many many happy returns of the day ishant 🎂🎂 @ImIshant— Mohammed Shami (@MdShami11) September 2, 2017
Many happy returns bro may the wicket list continue to grow just like your hair 😉 Have a great day @ImIshant— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) September 2, 2017
It's @ImIshant's birthday! Do you remember his 3/33 that won him a Player of the Match award and helped India into the #CT13 final? pic.twitter.com/gCGrOdbWqz— ICC (@ICC) September 2, 2017
First Published: September 2, 2017, 5:12 PM IST