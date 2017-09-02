Virender Sehwag Hilariously Trolls Ishant Sharma on His Birthday

Ishant Sharma (L) and Virender Sehwag. (Getty Images)

Happy Birthday @ImIshant .

Burj Khalifa ji , found out your trainer. Keep entertaining and stay blessed. pic.twitter.com/Zi1vqIo0N2 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 2, 2017

Many many happy returns of the day, @ImIshant! Stay blessed! pic.twitter.com/mS9xLv7O6K — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 2, 2017

Many many happy returns of the day ishant 🎂🎂 @ImIshant — Mohammed Shami (@MdShami11) September 2, 2017

Many happy returns bro may the wicket list continue to grow just like your hair 😉 Have a great day @ImIshant — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) September 2, 2017

It's @ImIshant's birthday! Do you remember his 3/33 that won him a Player of the Match award and helped India into the #CT13 final? pic.twitter.com/gCGrOdbWqz — ICC (@ICC) September 2, 2017

First Published: September 2, 2017, 5:12 PM IST