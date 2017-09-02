Home ICC Women's World Cup WI vs IND News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Virender Sehwag Hilariously Trolls Ishant Sharma on His Birthday

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 2, 2017, 5:15 PM IST
Ishant Sharma (L) and Virender Sehwag. (Getty Images)

New Delhi: India pacer Ishant Sharma turned 29 on Saturday and he would not have dreamt in his wildest dreams that he will be trolled so hard by former teammate Virender Sehwag on his special day.

Sehwag is known for hilarious birthday wishes on social media but he may have outdone himself this time. Sehwag compared Ishant Sharma to Dubai's Burj Khalifa (tallest building in the world), but he didn't stop just there.

Sehwag also uploaded an image which resembled Ishant Sharma, when the pacer tried to mock Australia skipper Steven Smith, during India's Test series against them earlier this year.

Sehwag's Twitter post read: "Happy Birthday @ImIshant, Burj Khalifa ji , found out your trainer. Keep entertaining and stay blessed."




And this is the image of Ishant Sharma that Virender Sehwag is referring to in his tweet.

Ishant Sharma. (Image credit: Cricket Australia) Ishant Sharma. (Image credit: Cricket Australia)

Apart from Sehwag, there were other Indian cricketers who also took to social media to wish the pacer. Here are some of them.

















First Published: September 2, 2017, 5:12 PM IST

