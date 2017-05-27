Virender Sehwag Salutes Indian Army For Killing Hizbul Commander Sabzar Ahmad Bhat

Getty Images

Former India opener Virender Sehwag never shies away from expressing his feelings on twitter about any event or matter, whether or not it is connected to cricket. The straight talking Sehwag did the same on Saturday as he saluted the Indian Army for taking down a dreaded terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir.

Hizbul Mujahideen commander Sabzar Ahmad Bhat was killed by security forces in an encounter in Tral area of Srinagar and the heroic effort of the armed forced was celebrated by the country men on twitter, including Sehwag.

Great job by the Indian Army in Tral today.

Salute ! — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 27, 2017

Sehwag has previously also taken to twitter to congratulate the Indian army for their bravery. He is one man who does not mince his words and is very vocal about his nationalistic feelings.

The operation commenced on Friday night and contact with the militants was established at 8:15 am, sources said. Para Commandos eventually joined the operation and two terrorists, including Bhat, were killed.

The other militant who was killed was Faizan Muzaffar Bhatt, a resident of Tral, who was studying in class 10 before joining the militant group this year. Bhat had succeeded Burhan Wani as the commander of Hizbul Mujahideen after the latter was gunned down by the security forces last year.

First Published: May 27, 2017, 5:52 PM IST