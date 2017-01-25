    Quick Links

    Virender Sehwag Shares Son's Sketch of MS Dhoni

    Cricketnext Staff | cricketnext Jan 25, 2017 15:17 IST| UPDATED: Jan 25, 2017 15:17 IST
    Image credit: Getty Images.

    Virender Sehwag has been a sensation on Twitter ever since he took to the platform. His humourous and witty tweets have been entertaining the fans worldwide.

    Recently, he came up with gem of a tweet on Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

    Sehwag's son Aaryavir made a sketch of Dhoni, where the former India captain, is seen striking the ball.

    Sehwag took to the social media platform Twiiter to post the sketch made by his son.

    "Pic 1 is a sketch of @msdhoni made by my elder son Aaryavir. Even in this sketch,Maahi maar raha hai.
    #JaiNataraj", Viru tweeted.