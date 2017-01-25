Virender Sehwag Shares Son's Sketch of MS Dhoni

Image credit: Getty Images.
Virender Sehwag has been a sensation on Twitter ever since he took to the platform. His humourous and witty tweets have been entertaining the fans worldwide.
Recently, he came up with gem of a tweet on Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
Sehwag's son Aaryavir made a sketch of Dhoni, where the former India captain, is seen striking the ball.
Sehwag took to the social media platform Twiiter to post the sketch made by his son.
"Pic 1 is a sketch of @msdhoni made by my elder son Aaryavir. Even in this sketch,Maahi maar raha hai.
#JaiNataraj", Viru tweeted.
Pic 1 is a sketch of @msdhoni made by my elder son Aaryavir .Even in this sketch,Maahi maar raha hai. #JaiNataraj pic.twitter.com/VlT7DvpTCC
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 25, 2017