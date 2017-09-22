Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly Make Fun of 'No Setting' Controversy

Sehwag had recently told a media channel that the reason he didn't get the coaching job is because he didn't have 'setting' with the BCCI Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC). Ganguly was part of the aforementioned panel and he reportedly hit back at Sehwag for it.
However, it seems that all is well between these two stalwarts of Indian cricket as the duo were seen smiling and laughing while commentating during India's second match against Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.
In the video posted by the official broadcasters of the India-Australia series, Ganguly introduces Sehwag to the viewers as: "This is my friend Sehwag... who accuses us". To which Sehwag cunningly replies as: "Meri setting hi nahi thi dada ke saath". The two stars then burst into laughter and took their respective seats in the commentary box.
Earlier, Sehwag had said that he missed out on becoming the Indian cricket team's chief coach for the lack of patronage from the powers that be in the BCCI and will not apply for the position again.
Sehwag lost out to Ravi Shastri, who was touted as the choice of skipper Virat Kohli -- an appointment that was not unanimous with former India captain Sourav Ganguly, a member of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), strongly against the decision.
"Dekhiye main coach isliye nahi ban paaya kyonki jo bhi coach chun rahe the unse mera koi setting nahin tha. (Look I couldn't become the (India) coach because I didn't have any setting (common slang for hobnobbing with decision-makers) with those who were in power of appointing the coach)," Sehwag told hindi news channel 'India TV' during a chat show.
Later, Sourav Ganguly was quoted by PTI as saying: "I've got nothing to say. Sehwag spoke foolishly (bokar moton boleche)". However, Ganguly then cleared the air as well, by putting a post on social media that his words were taken out of context.
My quote on Sehwag completely false ..right quote ..Sehwag very dear to me .will speak to him soon ..— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 16, 2017
But it seems that everything is perfectly alright between the former teammates who, evidently, still share the same rapport with each other, as they used to do while playing for the country.
First Published: September 22, 2017, 5:34 PM IST