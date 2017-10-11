Virender Sehwag Wishes Hardik 'Kung Fu Pandya' on 24th Birthday

The maverick, turns 24 on Wednesday and his team-mates took to social media to wish the star cricketer. Virender Sehwag in his quintessential style, wished Pandya. He tweeted, "Happy Birthday to one of the best modern day entertainer - my Kung Fu Pandya , @hardikpandya7 !."
India opener Shikhar Dhawan too wished his teammate on Twitter. He tweeted,"Happy birthday @hardikpandya7 buddy. Hope you have an amazing year ahead."
Mumbai Indians tweeted,"It has been a career-defining year, & we wish you continue scaling new heights. Happy birthday, @hardikpandya7 🎂🎊."
Suresh Raina, who has been out of the Indian team for quite some time, posted his wishes on Twitter. He tweeted,"Happy birthday @hardikpandya7! 🎂🎂🎉🎉!!Keep hitting those massive sixes, brother! You are a rockstar✌#HairStyleGoals 😜."
The BCCI tweeted,"Here's wishing #TeamIndia all-rounder @hardikpandya7 a very happy birthday #HappyBirthdayHardik."
Harbhajan Singh followed the trend and wished him saying,"Ohh Paanndddyaaaaaaaaa very happy birthday to you! Great to see your progress in international cricket! Keep shining always @hardikpandya7 👊."
Pandya, who first played for India in 2016, found his feet in the team only this year, where he started giving noteworthy performances. In the finals of the Champions Trophy, in a crunch situation Pandya scored a quickfire 70-odd runs. Even in the ODI series against Australia, he proved his credentials again, and was adjudged the Man-of-the-series. In the five matches he scored 222-runs and picked up six wickets.
First Published: October 11, 2017, 2:46 PM IST