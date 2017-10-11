Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Virender Sehwag Wishes Hardik 'Kung Fu Pandya' on 24th Birthday

Cricketnext | Updated: October 11, 2017, 3:55 PM IST
A file photo of Hardik pandya. (Virat Kohli/Instagram)

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya, the latest sensation of Team India, has been in the form of his life ever since the Champions Trophy, and has been consistently performing for his side, whatever format he plays in. More recently, he has been contributing with the bat too, that has made him the go-to man for the skipper Virat Kohli. In fact Kohli had called him India's "biggest asset" after the ODI series.

The maverick, turns 24 on Wednesday and his team-mates took to social media to wish the star cricketer. Virender Sehwag in his quintessential style, wished Pandya. He tweeted, "Happy Birthday to one of the best modern day entertainer - my Kung Fu Pandya , @hardikpandya7 !."




India opener Shikhar Dhawan too wished his teammate on Twitter. He tweeted,"Happy birthday @hardikpandya7 buddy. Hope you have an amazing year ahead."




Mumbai Indians tweeted,"It has been a career-defining year, & we wish you continue scaling new heights. Happy birthday, @hardikpandya7 🎂🎊."




Suresh Raina, who has been out of the Indian team for quite some time, posted his wishes on Twitter. He tweeted,"Happy birthday @hardikpandya7! 🎂🎂🎉🎉!!Keep hitting those massive sixes, brother! You are a rockstar✌#HairStyleGoals 😜."




The BCCI tweeted,"Here's wishing #TeamIndia all-rounder @hardikpandya7 a very happy birthday #HappyBirthdayHardik."




Harbhajan Singh followed the trend and wished him saying,"Ohh Paanndddyaaaaaaaaa very happy birthday to you! Great to see your progress in international cricket! Keep shining always @hardikpandya7 👊."




Pandya, who first played for India in 2016, found his feet in the team only this year, where he started giving noteworthy performances. In the finals of the Champions Trophy, in a crunch situation Pandya scored a quickfire 70-odd runs. Even in the ODI series against Australia, he proved his credentials again, and was adjudged the Man-of-the-series. In the five matches he scored 222-runs and picked up six wickets.


First Published: October 11, 2017, 2:46 PM IST

