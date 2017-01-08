    Quick Links

    News

    Virender Sehwag's Troll Falls Flat on the Face

    Cricketnext Staff | cricketnext Jan 08, 2017 18:22 IST| UPDATED: Jan 08, 2017 18:25 IST
    File image of MS Dhoni (L) and Virender Sehwag. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

    New Delhi: Legendary India cricketer Virender Sehwag has become a rage on social media for his hilarious tweets and puns.

    But recently he himself fell into the trap of trolling as he mistook a news website handle on twitter for that of an airline.

    News Website Emirates 24/7 made a gaffe by cropping images of Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput together after MS Dhoni stepped down as captain on January 4.

    Sushant played the character of MS Dhoni in the recently released movie titled: MS Dhoni - The Untold Story.

    Sehwaq quickly pounced on the mistake and tried to take the website to the cleaners in his own unique style.

    But Viru himself made a faux pas by thinking it was the Emirates Airline which committed the blunder.

    This prompted the official airline handle to join the banter with a tweet of their own.

    Hopefully the Nawab of Najafgarh will be more careful in the future as social media platforms can be very unforgiving.