Virender Sehwag's Tweet Jinxes AB de Villers' Double Century

When de Villers was batting, he looked like getting to a double century, but fell tantalizingly short. He was dismissed in the 48th over. Seeing ABD bat, Virender Sehwag tweeted, ""Wow! What smashing by AB De villiers. Should become the first middle-order batsman to score an ODI-double."
Wow ! what smashing by AB De villiers. Should become the first middle -order batsman to score an ODI-double#SAvBAN— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 18, 2017
But to de Villers', Sehwag's and fans dismay, the South African could not covert his century into a double ton. For this Sehwag posted another tweet. "Sorry ABdeVilliers17, nazar lag gayi. But always a delight to watch you smash bowlers. Incredible hitting!" Sehwag's tweet read.
Sorry @ABdeVilliers17 , nazar lag gayi . But always a delight to watch you smash bowlers. Incredible hitting ! https://t.co/sV0FaCw1oD— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 18, 2017
For the record, only six batsmen have scored double centuries in ODI history, India's Sachin Tendulkar being the first one to do so. Rohit Sharma has achieved this milestone twice in his career. He holds the world-record for highest ODI score too—264.
First Published: October 19, 2017, 2:05 PM IST