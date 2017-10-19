Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Virender Sehwag's Tweet Jinxes AB de Villers' Double Century

Cricketnext | Updated: October 19, 2017, 2:05 PM IST
Virender Sehwag (Getty Images)

New Delhi: On Wednesday, AB de Villers was at his usual best against Bangladesh, in the Paarl ODI, when the middle-order batsman scored a sensational 176 runs. Courtesy this innings, South Africa posted an imposing 353 for six after being sent in to bat, while Bangladesh were bowled out for 249.

When de Villers was batting, he looked like getting to a double century, but fell tantalizingly short. He was dismissed in the 48th over. Seeing ABD bat, Virender Sehwag tweeted, ""Wow! What smashing by AB De villiers. Should become the first middle-order batsman to score an ODI-double."




But to de Villers', Sehwag's and fans dismay, the South African could not covert his century into a double ton. For this Sehwag posted another tweet. "Sorry ABdeVilliers17, nazar lag gayi. But always a delight to watch you smash bowlers. Incredible hitting!" Sehwag's tweet read.




For the record, only six batsmen have scored double centuries in ODI history, India's Sachin Tendulkar being the first one to do so. Rohit Sharma has achieved this milestone twice in his career. He holds the world-record for highest ODI score too—264.
