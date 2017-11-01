VVS Laxman Turns 43: Sehwag Wishes in Typical Style; Other Stars Send Their Wishes

Former opener Virender Sehwag wished Laxman in his typical style, saying "Wishing #WristJaadugar & Bhrata Shri @VVSLaxman281 a very happy birthday.Can calm any situation with a flick of his wrists.Chitiyan Kalaiyan"
Shikhar Dhawan, who still works with Laxman at Sunrisers Hyderabad tweeted, Happy birthday to one of the greats of Indian cricket, @VVSLaxman281 bhai..hope you have an amazing year ahead
BCCI too sent in their regards for Laxman, and they seemed to have learned from the Kumble fiasco. They said, "Happy birthday, @VVSLaxman281- a true match-winner and a gem of a human being #Laxman"
Laxman has donned the hat of a commentator after retiring and remains one of India's greatest match winners.
His innings of 281 against Australia while following on remains one of the finest knocks by an Indian Test cricketer and was recognised as the best Test innings played in the last 50 years.
Laxman represented India in 134 Tests and scored 8781 runs at an average of 45.97. He had 17 100s and 56 50s to his name.
