Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

VVS Laxman Turns 43: Sehwag Wishes in Typical Style; Other Stars Send Their Wishes

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 1, 2017, 11:17 AM IST
VVS Laxman Turns 43: Sehwag Wishes in Typical Style; Other Stars Send Their Wishes

VVS Laxman turned 43 on Wednesday.

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman turned 43 on Wednesday and stars took to Twitter to wish the Indian legend.

Former opener Virender Sehwag wished Laxman in his typical style, saying "Wishing #WristJaadugar & Bhrata Shri @VVSLaxman281 a very happy birthday.Can calm any situation with a flick of his wrists.Chitiyan Kalaiyan"




Shikhar Dhawan, who still works with Laxman at Sunrisers Hyderabad tweeted, Happy birthday to one of the greats of Indian cricket, @VVSLaxman281 bhai..hope you have an amazing year ahead




BCCI too sent in their regards for Laxman, and they seemed to have learned from the Kumble fiasco. They said, "Happy birthday, @VVSLaxman281- a true match-winner and a gem of a human being #Laxman"




Laxman has donned the hat of a commentator after retiring and remains one of India's greatest match winners.

His innings of 281 against Australia while following on remains one of the finest knocks by an Indian Test cricketer and was recognised as the best Test innings played in the last 50 years.

Laxman represented India in 134 Tests and scored 8781 runs at an average of 45.97. He had 17 100s and 56 50s to his name.


happy birthday laxmanlaxman birthdayvirender sehwagvvs laxman
First Published: November 1, 2017, 11:17 AM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking