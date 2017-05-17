Home IPL 2017 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Waiter to Pacer: Mumbai Indians Player Kulwant Khejrolia's Story

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 17, 2017, 11:56 PM IST

The Indian Premier League always produces some inspiring stories. One more such story came to the fore as Kulwant Khejrolia's dream of sharing the dressing room with his heroes came true when he was selected by Mumbai Indians.

Left-Arm medium pacer Khejrolia was picked up by Mumbai, something he could have never imagined last year, when he was a waiter at a restaurant in Goa.

"I didn't have the money to buy spikes, so I used to stay in the ground and work hard, evenings I used to go the gym. I never told my family I am going to play cricket." said Khejrolia.

Khejrolia was a part of the LB Shastri club in Delhi, same place which has produced the the likes of Gautam Gambhir, Unmukt Chand and Nitish Rana.

Khejrolia is yet to make an appearance for Mumbai Indians but the Delhi lad is already a star in his village for making it big and getting a chance to be a part of the two-time IPL champions.

First Published: May 17, 2017, 11:45 PM IST

