Shane Warne Feels Virat Kohli Lone Good Player of Spin in Current Indian Team

New Delhi: He rates the current India team very highly, but Shane Warne feels they are no longer the best players of spinners, barring skipper Virat Kohli.

Known to call a spade a spade, Warne said that this team doesn’t have the talent that the ones he played against possessed when it comes to facing spinners.

“This Indian team no longer has the best batsmen against spin bowling, barring Kohli. They are still very good but certainly not the best anymore. Don't ever stop appreciating how good Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag were. That's why I would rather bowl at the current Indian team,” Warne told India Today.

Even though franchise cricket is hot property, Warne still feels that the real challenge is playing Test cricket.

“Test cricket is still the ultimate for any cricketer. Make as much money as you can from playing in T20 leagues around the world but make sure you perform in Test cricket. You need to test yourself against the best in the business.

“The best players in the world should be playing Test cricket. Someone like AB de Villiers, who wants to take a break from Tests, has to be playing the longest format,” he said.

He was flamboyant and Warne wants to be remembered as nothing but a true entertainer. “I am an entertainer and I would like to be remembered for everything that I did on the field. I don't regret anything because I cannot do anything about it now,” he said.

Recollecting his fond memories wearing the baggy green, Warne said: “Playing in an Australian team which was dominant home and abroad, beating other teams everywhere in the world was one of the highlights of my career.

“I don't think there is a clear No. 1 team in the world right now. There are a lot of teams which are equally good. Home teams are winning more matches now.”

First Published: May 31, 2017, 4:31 PM IST