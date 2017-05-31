Shane Warne Feels Virat Kohli Lone Good Player of Spin in Current Indian Team

New Delhi: He rates the current India team very highly, but Shane Warne feels they are no longer the best players of spinners, barring skipper Virat Kohli.
Known to call a spade a spade, Warne said that this team doesn’t have the talent that the ones he played against possessed when it comes to facing spinners.
Even though franchise cricket is hot property, Warne still feels that the real challenge is playing Test cricket.
“Test cricket is still the ultimate for any cricketer. Make as much money as you can from playing in T20 leagues around the world but make sure you perform in Test cricket. You need to test yourself against the best in the business.
“The best players in the world should be playing Test cricket. Someone like AB de Villiers, who wants to take a break from Tests, has to be playing the longest format,” he said.
Recollecting his fond memories wearing the baggy green, Warne said: “Playing in an Australian team which was dominant home and abroad, beating other teams everywhere in the world was one of the highlights of my career.
“I don't think there is a clear No. 1 team in the world right now. There are a lot of teams which are equally good. Home teams are winning more matches now.”