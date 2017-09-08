Warner Reveals Rogers Inspiration After Gritty Knock

Warner has now reveled that he took inspiration from Chris Rogers to find a technique which could be successful in the conditions.
“I’ve taken a leaf out of Chris Rogers. It took me around 15 Tests to work around my pattern on conditions like these. It has come off and it is nice to play well for the team. I had to overcome battles in my mind on how to approach the game. I hadn’t had much of success in conditions like these and we fought back hard from the first game. Keeping my patience and working hard paid off.”, Warner said.
Earlier, Australian coach Darren Lehmann had backed Warner to do well and improve upon his subcontinent record.
In an interview with cricket.com.au Lehmann said, “I think he’s realised what he can and can’t do,I’m pretty confident that he’s going to turn his form around on the subcontinent. He looks good from what I’ve seen of him so far, and he got starts in India (earlier this year) without going on.
“If he goes on, then we’ll have a really good series in Bangladesh. So for him, and for the team, we need him to make big runs as he normally does (in Australia).”
Warner scored a fighting 112 in the second innings of the first Test at Dhaka and followed it up with a feisty 123 in the second Test at Chittagong which Australia won to level the 2-match series.
First Published: September 8, 2017, 1:44 PM IST