Champions Trophy 2017: Watch Skipper Virat Kohli Avoid Coach Anil Kumble During Nets in Edgbaston

Edgbaston, London: Indian skipper Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble are seen walking around, but the two avoid a chat as Yuvraj Sigh walks into the nets.

The Indian cricket team is sweating it hard in the nets ahead of their blockbuster tournament opener against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 4. But the fact that all is not well in the camp could derail team India's entire campaign in England.

It was reported earlier that skipper Kohli is unhappy with head coach Kumble and his style of going about leading the team.

The senior players are reportedly unhappy with Kumble's hard taskmaster style and this could become one of the main reasons for him not continuing after his tenure ends on June 18.

Kumble has had a very successful one-year tenure as the coach of the Indian team and under his stewardship, Virat Kohli and his troops have won each and every series that they have played so far. However, off the field, things aren't as rosy as it may seem.

Commenting on the issue, former captain Sourav Ganguly - who himself had a much publicized spat with Greg Chappell - leading to the Australian coach being shown the door, said in London that he has no idea about any spat between Kumble and Kohli.

"I don't know what's going on between Kumble and Kohli and I think this is not the right time to talk about all these things" Ganguly said.

But former COA member Ram Guha made it clear in his letter to chairman Vindo Rai that all is not well between Kohli and Kumble.

"The way in which the contract of Anil Kumble, the current head coach of the senior team, has been handled. The Indian team’s record this past season has been excellent; and even if the players garner the bulk of the credit, surely the head coach and his support staff also get some. In a system based on justice and merit, the head coach’s term would have been extended. Instead, Kumble was left hanging, and then told the post would be re-advertised afresh,” Guha wrote to Rai.

"If indeed the captain and the Head Coach were not getting along, why was not this attended to as soon as the Australia series was over in late March? Why was it left until the last minutes, when a major international tournament was imminent, and when the uncertainty would undermine the morale and ability to focus of the coach, the captain and the team."

Ganguly along with VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar, played a key role in Kumble's appointment in the role. Kumble was given a one year contract, with his performance to be reviewed. His contract comes to an end after the Champions Trophy.

The BCCI has already sent out an invite, asking former cricketers to apply for the Indian coaching hot-seat. By doing so, the BCCI made it clear that Kumble won't be given an automatic extension.

It is also being reported that the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) — which comprises of former cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman — will try to broker peace between the senior players and the coach.

First Published: June 2, 2017, 4:26 PM IST