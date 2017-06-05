Watch the Key Moments From the India Versus Pakistan Game

Getty Images

New Delhi: Fans who missed the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan can watch the top moments from the game thanks to the International Cricket Council. India thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan by 124 runs as Indian fans celebrated not just on the streets of Birmingham, but also at homes in India.

ICC took to Twitter to post a compiled video of the game for those who couldn't watch the game.

🎥 http://bit.ly/IndvPakCT17Hlts.”

An all-round performance by the Men in Blue ensured they continued their good record against Pakistan in ICC tournaments as they defeated the arch rivals by 124-runs in a rain-curtailed match at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday.

The fortunes changed in the match just like the weather at Birmingham and it was Virat Kohli and his boys who came out shining just like the sun over the Edgbaston at the end of what can be termed as a one-sided contest.

Sarfraz Ahmed's calculated decision to bowl first — keeping the chances of rain in mind — backfired as India posted a total in excess of 300 as all four of their top order batsmen scored half-centuries.

The already stiff target became even more tough for Pakistan as a third lengthy rain interval meant they had to score 289 runs in 41 overs to win the match. Pakistan were never in the chase as their openers made a sluggish start in the face of some disciplined bowling by the Indian pacers.

Ahmed Shehzad's agony was ended in the 9th over by Bhuvneshwar Kumar as he trapped the right-hander plumb in front of the wicket. The highly-rated Babar Azam also departed early, after Ravindra Jadeja took a sharp catch at backward point off the bowling of Umesh Yadav in the 13th over of the innings.

Azhar Ali survived a dropped chance to make his way to a half-century, but his innings never had the fire needed by Pakistan at the top of the order to chase down the big total. He was sent back by Ravindra Jadeja for 50.

The match thereafter lost intensity as Pakistan's batsmen hardly posed any threat to India, with the asking rate going up almost after every over. Pakistan's innings came to a close in the 34th over as the injured Wahab Riaz didn't bat.

Earlier, India's start was a fairly sluggish one as the duo of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan played cautiously. Mohammad Amir's darting deliveries outside the off-stump had Rohit Sharma all at sea.

The Indian opener, making a comeback to international cricket after a long injury lay-off, was lucky to survive Amir's initial burst as he played and missed on several occasions outside the off-stump.

A tactical error by Pakistani captain Sarfraz Ahmed ensured Rohit survived in the fifth over. Sarfraz decided to bring the fine-leg fielder inside and a short delivery from Amir was top-edged to the fence by Rohit, had the fielder been back, it would have been an easy catch.

Another strange decision by the Pakistani skipper was to bowl left-arm spinner Imad Wasim for a six-over spell at the start of the innings. It is is the joint longest opening spell ever bowled by a spinner in an ODI in England. Imad's gentle deliveries allowed Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma to get their eye in.

First Published: June 5, 2017, 12:08 PM IST