Watch Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Analyse India’s Performance Against Kiwis

In a video released by the BCCI, post the series win against New Zealand, the captain and his vice-captain analysed the match while interviewing each other.
Kohli who has admittedly enjoyed batting with his vice-captain and the man of the match at Kanpur asked him about how he felt about the game, and the double hundred partnership.
The Mumbaikar pointed out that he was looking forward to repeating such performances at the highest level consistently, which though is a tough thing to keep up. Rohit impressed upon the fact that it is important to keep things simple while batting to be able to perform and express himself.
Rohit went on to add, “Of course what matters in the end is that the team should be in a good position and our middle-order can come in and explode later on. In the first game we played, the combination did not work, but on Sunday, my determination to get things moving helped me and it was important for us as it was a must win game.”
The opener further went on to applaud his colleagues - the bowlers, saying they were courageous in whatever they did and planned. “Tactically they stuck to their plans and they came good when it mattered the most.”
The Indian captain who is now also the fastest batsman to reach the 9000 run mark pointed that it had indeed been a great day for him on a personal level and for the team on the whole.
First Published: October 30, 2017, 4:00 PM IST